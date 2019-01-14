This week in the S.C. Legislature

From the S.C. Policy Council:

This is week #2 of the 2019 legislative session, and while very little floor activity is on the schedule, a large number of bills are up for committee consideration (see the list below).

The Governor’s executive budget is due this week, and instead of waiting for its submission and scheduling joint open hearings to consider it, the Ways and Means budget subcommittees are hard at work this week developing their own version of the budget (read more).

Finally, seven different special interest organizations are hosting receptions or meals for lawmakers, including the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association and the South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners. For the full list, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Tuesday – 1/15/19

House committee meetings

Ways and Means budget subcommittee hearings: Constitutional, Transportation and Regulatory, Higher Education, Public Education, Law Enforcement, and Economic Development

Senate committee meetings

Finance subcommittee – sales & income tax

S.76 – Extends manufactured homes incentive program

– Extends manufactured homes incentive program S.214 – Defines and regulates marketplace facilitators

– Defines and regulates marketplace facilitators S.217 – Allows hospitality tax to repair flood damage

– Allows hospitality tax to repair flood damage S.208 – Expands capital grounds

– Expands capital grounds S.326 – Directs SLED funding

Finance subcommittee – natural resources & economic development

S.309 – Increases the industry partnership fund tax credit

Finance subcommittee – property tax

S.207 – Nursing home residents retain special property tax assessment for their homes

– Nursing home residents retain special property tax assessment for their homes S.227 – Cities with no millage rate may establish one

Corrections subcommittee

S.156 – Unlawful to bring cell phone in prison

Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee

S.105 – Amending penalties for animal cruelty

– Amending penalties for animal cruelty S.281 – Penalties for misrepresenting service animals

Wednesday – 1/16/19

Joint Bond Review Committee – 9:00am (stream here)

House committee meetings

Ways and Means budget subcommittee hearings: Constitutional, Transportation and Regulatory, Higher Education, Public Education, Law Enforcement, and Economic Development

Education & Public Works Committee

Presentations by state agencies (Departments of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Public Safety, Commission on Higher Education, SC Technical College System, Department of Education, Education Oversight Committee)

Senate committee meetings

Finance budget subcommittee hearings: Criminal justice

Agriculture & Natural Resources subcommittee

S.81 – Regulation of private dams

– Regulation of private dams S.107 – Regulation of private dams

– Regulation of private dams S.259 – Creating loan program to incentivize floodplain creation

LCI subcommittee

S.13 – Can’t display barber pole without barber’s license

– Can’t display barber pole without barber’s license S.109 – Regulations for electric fences

Banking and Insurance subcommittee

S.359 – Regulates pharmacy benefit managers

– Regulates pharmacy benefit managers S.75 – Insurer corporate governance disclosure

– Insurer corporate governance disclosure S.360 – Department of Insurance Procedures

– Department of Insurance Procedures S.358 – SC Insurance Guaranty Association

Corrections subcommittee

Update on Department of Corrections

S.156 – Unlawful to bring cell phone in prison

Finance Taxation System Review and Reform subcommittee

Presentation by Dr. Rebecca Gunnlaugsson (Acuitas Economics)

Presentation by Ellen Weaver (Palmetto Promise Institute)

Education subcommittee

S.168 – Department of Education must develop recommendations for streamlining paperwork and reporting requirements on schools and teachers

Thursday – 1/17/19

House committee meetings

Ways and Means budget subcommittee hearings: Economic Development

Senate committee meetings

LCI subcommittee

S.260 & S.264 – Revises SC’s nonprofit laws

Medical Affairs Committee

S.16 – Modifies limits for prescription medication refills

– Modifies limits for prescription medication refills S.205 – Alzheimer’s Disease Coordination Center must facilitate early detection educational initiatives

Education subcommittee