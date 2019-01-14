This week in the S.C. Legislature
by The Press and Standard | January 14, 2019 4:24 pm
From the S.C. Policy Council:
This is week #2 of the 2019 legislative session, and while very little floor activity is on the schedule, a large number of bills are up for committee consideration (see the list below).
The Governor’s executive budget is due this week, and instead of waiting for its submission and scheduling joint open hearings to consider it, the Ways and Means budget subcommittees are hard at work this week developing their own version of the budget (read more).
Finally, seven different special interest organizations are hosting receptions or meals for lawmakers, including the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association and the South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners. For the full list, scroll to the bottom of the page.
Tuesday – 1/15/19
House committee meetings
Ways and Means budget subcommittee hearings: Constitutional, Transportation and Regulatory, Higher Education, Public Education, Law Enforcement, and Economic Development
Senate committee meetings
Finance subcommittee – sales & income tax
- S.76 – Extends manufactured homes incentive program
- S.214 – Defines and regulates marketplace facilitators
- S.217 – Allows hospitality tax to repair flood damage
- S.208 – Expands capital grounds
- S.326 – Directs SLED funding
Finance subcommittee – natural resources & economic development
- S.309 – Increases the industry partnership fund tax credit
Finance subcommittee – property tax
- S.207 – Nursing home residents retain special property tax assessment for their homes
- S.227 – Cities with no millage rate may establish one
Corrections subcommittee
- S.156 – Unlawful to bring cell phone in prison
Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee
Wednesday – 1/16/19
Joint Bond Review Committee – 9:00am (stream here)
House committee meetings
Ways and Means budget subcommittee hearings: Constitutional, Transportation and Regulatory, Higher Education, Public Education, Law Enforcement, and Economic Development
Education & Public Works Committee
- Presentations by state agencies (Departments of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Public Safety, Commission on Higher Education, SC Technical College System, Department of Education, Education Oversight Committee)
Senate committee meetings
Finance budget subcommittee hearings: Criminal justice
Agriculture & Natural Resources subcommittee
- S.81 – Regulation of private dams
- S.107 – Regulation of private dams
- S.259 – Creating loan program to incentivize floodplain creation
LCI subcommittee
Banking and Insurance subcommittee
- S.359 – Regulates pharmacy benefit managers
- S.75 – Insurer corporate governance disclosure
- S.360 – Department of Insurance Procedures
- S.358 – SC Insurance Guaranty Association
Corrections subcommittee
- Update on Department of Corrections
- S.156 – Unlawful to bring cell phone in prison
Finance Taxation System Review and Reform subcommittee
- Presentation by Dr. Rebecca Gunnlaugsson (Acuitas Economics)
- Presentation by Ellen Weaver (Palmetto Promise Institute)
Education subcommittee
- S.168 – Department of Education must develop recommendations for streamlining paperwork and reporting requirements on schools and teachers
Thursday – 1/17/19
House committee meetings
Ways and Means budget subcommittee hearings: Economic Development
Senate committee meetings
LCI subcommittee
Medical Affairs Committee
- S.16 – Modifies limits for prescription medication refills
- S.205 – Alzheimer’s Disease Coordination Center must facilitate early detection educational initiatives
Education subcommittee
- S.203 – Criteria for school district consolidation
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.