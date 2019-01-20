The fool and the philosopher: Become wise, not foolish | Faith

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 8:46 am

“He must become foolish, so that he may become wise” –1 Corinthians 3:18

What is the universal difference that distinguishes the fool from the philosopher? Upon what standard are we to measure their intellect or the validity of their rambling? What of truth?

The standard of the worldly man’s truth is constantly shifting like the sea beneath a perpetual tempest, never settling and always in turmoil. Tomorrow the leading expert in any given field of human knowledge could be chased out of town for being a detractor and a fool. And as they are chasing their former colleague from their presence, the ones who now hold to the present wave of truth will boastfully exclaim, “Now! We have finally reached the top of the mountain. Now, we finally see. In this clear light of our own day, now, we are enlightened!”

But, assuredly, before these new converts in pop-philosophy can settle into their comfortable armchair thrones of intellectual authority, the next wave will surely break and topple over their positions and assumptions, restarting the all too familiar cycle of intellectual revolution. Then, they too must be careful to walk in accordance with the latest truth or run the risk of being the next former expert chased out of town.

They are always claiming to know but never truly do. They are always learning but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth (2 Timothy 3:7). They are always claiming to see, but they are still yet blind stumbling through the dark, tossed to-and-fro by the violent sea of worldly wisdom (John 9:40).

Is this a wisdom to which you are willing to trust your eternity? Is your faith in these strong enough to gamble your life everlasting? For, relativism will not hold you amid the darkness of the night. Scientific naturalism will not come to your aid when the wolf is bearing at the door. Sociology will not defend your life as if it were as precious as its own. Psychology will not wipe away the tears from your eyes forevermore. And, humanism will not come down from its mighty throne and give its life as a ransom for yours.

But the wisdom that comes from God testifies of the One who will. And He did. The wisdom of God is a solid rock amid this swirling sea of darkened human speculation (Romans 1:21). Those who take their chances traversing the sea are consumed by it; however, the ones who cling to this rock of God’s wisdom find salvation. Jesus is this rock. He is the true light of the world (John 8:12). Only by the glorious light of His Gospel of truth may we be enlightened (Romans 1:16). He is your great Comforter, your Defender, your Friend, and your Savior. All that is required to know that your life is saved by this Mighty God, is to call on His name (Joel 2:32).

Trust your life to Him, ask Him to forgive you of the wrongs you have committed in your life. They are sin. Ask Him to wash you clean of this worldly filth. And He will.

Paul tells the Ephesians that when they are saved of God and grow their minds and hearts with His wisdom they will “no longer be … tossed to-and-fro by the waves and carried around by every wind of doctrine, by human cunning, by craftiness in deceitful schemes” (Ephesians 4:14). The wise of this world will call you a fool for believing in the things of God, for they are unseen to the eyes of this world (1 Corinthians 2:14). Only by the Spirit may the invisible things of the spirit be seen. But as the scriptures say, you must become a fool to the world to become truly wise (1 Corinthians 3:18). Let us be wise in this world, wise in the Truth, which only comes from God. See for yourself. Open your Bible, and you will not be disappointed.

Recommended thoughtful reading: Proverbs 1, Proverbs 3, 1 Corinthians 3:18-20, 1 Corinthians 2:10-16, Romans 1:18-32, Ephesians 4:14-15, Ephesians 5:6, Colossians 2:2-9.

(J. Daniel Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)