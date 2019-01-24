Super Wolf Blood Moon

Eyes turned toward the night sky Sunday Jan. 20, as the Super Wolf Blood Moon eclipse began around 10:30 p.m. and lasted past midnight. A blood moon is actually a term for a type of total lunar eclipse. During totality, the full moon does not disappear entirely and instead turns a rusty shade of red, earning it the moniker “blood moon.” The Jan. 20 lunar eclipse happened to coincide with the wolf moon, the traditional name for the January full moon. What’s more, the moon was unusually close to Earth and so was slightly bigger and brighter, making it a so-called supermoon. During the eclipse, the moon took on an orange-red tone giving the rare Super Wolf Blood Moon.