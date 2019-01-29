Submit photos for S.C. Wildlife magazine contest

Want a chance for your nature photos to be published in the South Carolina Wildlife magazine and to be on display at the 2019 Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic?

Submit your photos to the 2019 South Carolina Wildlife/ Hampton Wildlife Fund photography contest!

All photos must fall under one of the following four categories: Birds, Recreation, Wildlife and Scenic. One 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prize will be given in each category and there will be one Harry Hampton Best of Show Award.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to enter a total of two images in the contest. All entries must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2019. Winners will be notified no later than March 15, 2019.

How to enter:

Send an email with photo attached to photocontest@dnr.sc.gov with the following required information: Photographer’s name, complete mailing address, e-mail address, photo description, photo location and the category you wish to enter (Wildlife, Birds, Recreation, Scenic Landscapes). Please read all contest rules before submitting and be sure to check out last year’s winners!