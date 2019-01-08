Steven Cattles | Obituaries

Steven Cattles

Brice Herndon, Funeral Homes and Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. Steven Jerome Cattles, age 71, entered into rest Monday afternoon, December 31, 2018, at his home in Cottageville, while under the care of Pruitt Hospice.

Born September 16, 1947, in Cottageville, he was a son of the late Lillian Cammer Cattles and the late Martin Lucius Cattles. He served our country faithfully in the United States Army, having volunteered for two terms during the Vietnam Conflict and it was during his second term that he achieved the rank of Drill Sergeant. He retired from Blanchard Construction Company and was an active member of Spring Hill Baptist Church in Cottageville.

Surviving are: his loving wife of forty-four years, Mrs. Kelsey Moseley Mitchell Cattles; two sons, Jerry Lee Page (Angela) and Anthony Gayle Page both of Goose Creek; two daughters, Elizabeth Cattles Moore (Craig) of Ravenel and Laurie Cattles Langdale (Austin) of Charleston; a step-son, John Charles “Chuck” Mitchell, III (Peggy) of Charleston; two brothers, John R.M. Cattles of Goose Creek and Victor Carroll Cattles of Cottageville; and two sisters, Myrtle Rose Stoneback of Titusville, Florida and Shirley Mae Ward of Goose Creek. There are ten grandchildren; Elizabeth Martin “Emmy” Moore, Lauren Olivia Moore Sharp (Jake), Anthony Gayle Page, Jr., Sara Grace Mitchell, John Charles “Chase” Mitchell, IV, Renee Raine Langdale, Cynthia Nicole Langdale, Brock Edwin Borton, Brianna Faith Borton, and Madison Clark (Aubrey); and four great grandchildren, John Grayson Sharp, Richard Graham Sharp, Ryan Dixie Clark, and Reagan Clark. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Holly Kathryn Page; and three brothers, Lucius Allen Cattles, Glenn Edward Cattles, and Jimmie Rogers Cattles.

Funeral services were conducted 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, January 5, 2019, from Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1671 Rehoboth Road, Cottageville. Interment with military honors followed in Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak, Red Oak Road, Cottageville.