Shooting suspects chased into Colleton

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:01 pm

Four suspects being sought in connection with a shooting in Summerville were taken into custody after a chase of their fleeing vehicle ended on Cottageville Highway.

According to a Summerville Police Department press release, officers received a 911 call around midnight on Jan. 28 from one of the shooting victims.

He told dispatchers that he, a friend and dog had been shot at a home at Myrtle Place.

Summerville officers arriving in response to the emergency call spotted a dark colored Honda CRV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the car and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and a chase was initiated.

Cruiser cameras on the pursuing vehicle reportedly captured video of the occupants throwing items from the car.

The fleeing driver entered Colleton County on Cottageville Highway and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a fleeing car had entered the county, being pursued by two Summerville Police Department cruisers and two Dorchester County cruisers.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were deployed ahead of the chase and deployed stop sticks on the road.

The pursuing cruisers were alerted that the stop sticks had been deployed. After the fleeing car ran over the stop sticks, deputies quickly pulled the sticks from the road so the tires on chase units would not be damaged.

The car came to rest in the 4000 block of Cottageville Highway and the four occupants of the car were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects in custody, the Colleton deputies turned the scene over to Summerville Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

While the chase was underway, the two male shooting victims were transported to Trident Medical Center. One of the men died as a result of the shooting. The dog also succumbed to its injuries. The second man was treated and released at the medical facility.

Summerville Police have charged the four Beaufort County men in the vehicle — Polo K. Slazar, 22; Muahah A. Fortune Jr., 21; Elijah Q. Green, 20, and Devonte T. Major, 25 — on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, ill treatment of an animal and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

They are being held in Dorchester County Detention Center.