Shander top speller in CCSD Spelling Bee

Last Updated: January 31, 2019 at 10:53 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Northside Elementary fifth-grader Hunter Shander took home the top spot in the Colleton County School District Spelling Bee on Thursday Jan. 17 at the Colleton County Middle School mini-auditorium.

Earning the second-place spot was Garry Goff, an eighth-grade student at Colleton County Middle School. Finishing in third place was Lily Kilpatrick, a seventh grader at Colleton County Middle School. These students will compete in the regional bee scheduled in March, where the winner will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The CCSD Spelling Bee participates included: Bells Elementary –Esauriah Rose and Caleb Burgoon; Colleton County Middle School – Shaliah Grant, Dylan Ketchum, Trent Carlton, Lily Kilpatrick, Keane Hickman, Garry Goff and JaNiecea Noon; Cottageville Elementary – Brianna Werts and Mariah Creel; Forest Hills Elementary – Bindi Seigler and Kaylani Caldwell; Hendersonville Elementary – Adam Keen and Josh’ea McFadden; Northside Elementary – Kaidyn Ballard-Frazier and John Harrison.

Spelling Bee Alternates were: Jamaurie Koger (BES), Barbara Martin (CES), Caroline Herndon (FHE), Rasheed Fair (HES) and Hunter Shande (NES).

The pronouncer for the CCSD Spelling Bee was Celeste Stone, media specialist at CCMS. Judges for the event were Mary Jo Fox, Jessica Williams and Patrick Thomas. Dr. Franklin Foster, school district superintendent, and Dr. Juliet White and Cliff Warren, assistant superintendents, presented awards.

School level coordinators included Angela Baker (BES), Eddie Peeples (CCMS), Cotrina White (CES), Wendy Lee (FHE), Sonia Inabinett (HES) and April Willis (NES).