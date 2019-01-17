Seigler advances to fire chief post

Paul Seigler spent three months as interim chief of the Walterboro Fire Department. At the Jan. 8 city council meeting, he was introduced to the city council members as the new chief.

Capt. Seigler was given the temporary assignment while the city officials began the search for a replacement for retired Fire Chief Wayne Lake. Seigler was among those applying for the permanent appointment.

City Manager Jeff Molinari said the city had 27 applicants for the fire chief position.

“During his tenure as interim chief, Paul demonstrated the leadership and skill set that I was looking for in that position,” Molinari said. “He is going to do a great job as fire chief for the city.”

Growing up, Seigler had not considered a career in firefighting. “I was really, kind of going to follow in my father’s footsteps, be an electrician or something like that.” His late father, David Seigler, worked in the electric and electronics fields. In retirement, he turned out wooden swings in his home workshop. Some of David Seigler’s creations can be found in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary.

After graduating from Walterboro High School in 1984, Paul Seigler began working in an auto parts store. His co-workers were Ashton Syfrett and his son, Jimmy Syfrett.

The Syfretts volunteered with the Walterboro Fire Department, and at work they would talk about their firefighting experiences. Those stories led Seigler to volunteer for the city fire department.

Two months after Seigler became a volunteer fire fighter, Ashton Syfrett was appointed chief of the Walterboro Fire Department. A few months later, Syfrett hired the 23-year-old Seigler as a paid firefighter.

That was 29 years ago — two years before Seigler and his wife, Sherry, were married.

As chief, Seigler said, there will be no huge changes. “There are some minor changes that I have had in my head for a few years,” he said.

“The city has really expanded, it seems like we always have a building being built,” Seigler said. “The fire department has to expand with it.”

In the process of developing his first budget as chief, he said, “On the near future, we are going to probably have to add manpower, maybe a fourth station.”

The city department currently has three 24-hour shifts, four firefighters per shift. Add the chief and the fire marshal and the staffing reaches 14.

A fourth station, he said, would probably be constructed on the belt line (Robertson Boulevard) somewhere between Hampton Street and Wichman Street — an area, he explained, “where there is slack concerning fire coverage.”

In addition to an expanding community, Seigler said the city needs to consider hiring more paid firefighters because “we can’t find volunteers. When you don’t have volunteer firefighters available, you have to use paid firefighters.”

Several years ago, when the city’s police and fire services were joined into a Public Service Department, city police officers received training in firefighting.

That ended when the police and fire departments were separated again but city police, using their training, provide valuable assistance in getting everything staged to begin fighting a structure fire: they pull hoses off the fire trucks, hook the hoses up to the hydrants. Some police officers man the pumps on the trucks, others assist firefighters when they are pulled out of the building to recover from their efforts.

But, Seigler said, the police department has seen a lot of those police who received fire training leave the department.

On a fire call, he said, there might be one or two police officers that are hold-overs from the Public Service days with one or two new police officers. The trained police officers are giving the new ones some on-the-job training at fire scenes so “they will know a lot of what to do, how they can help.”

Attracting volunteer firefighters has become almost impossible because of the amount of training a volunteer firefighter has to obtain. “It has gotten to be so much that people can’t take the time.”

The volunteer firefighters the city department does have, he explained, are paid firefighters who work elsewhere. “We have a great group from the Marine Air Station in Beaufort. They have a lot of resources, a lot of knowledge.”

Volunteering with the city department benefits the air station firefighters because “they don’t have a lot of calls down there.”

The volunteers from the Marine Air Station like teaming with the city’s department, Seigler said, because “we try to create a family atmosphere. It is a brotherhood.”

That family atmosphere grew naturally over the years,

“A couple of the guys have been here as long as I have,” the chief said. “I will lean on that experience.”

Asked the benefit of having a chief that has come up through the ranks, Seigler explained that “when you have been around the department for so long; you know the equipment, you know the stations, and you know the problems that may exist or may come up.”

In his role as chief, Seigler explains “the most important thing is safety.”

The safety of the general public is the goal behind the department’s fire prevention program.

In addition to the safety of the citizens, he adds, “you also have to protect your crew.”

When the fire department arrives at a structure fire and has determined that no one is inside the burning building, “you have to decide if you are going in. Our firefighters’ mentality today is to go in, find the fire and put it out,” the chief said.

If the safety concerns are too great, you have to decide if it is worth it to go into the burning building or do a defensive attack from the outside. “That stuff we put on helps, but is not a suit of armor,” Seigler said.

When he first joined the department, firefighters had just started going inside a burning building more often. “Before that most of the time they fought the fire through the windows.”

That was primarily because fire departments didn’t have air packs. The advent of air packs made it safer to go into a smoke-filled structure, but with those first air packs “you had to suck the air out of bottle and it would really tax your body. Thank goodness, I was young back then. I couldn’t do it now.”

Since those early days, he added, “the technology has gotten so good, it is a lot better as far as equipment goes.”

But advances in technology are also made firefighting more hazardous. The use of new material in home construction and home furnishings produces toxic fumes and causes the fires to burn faster.

He remembers seeing a video that demonstrated the difference. “One room had been filled with old furniture from back in the day, then a room will filled with new furniture,” Seigler said.

In the room with old furnishings, he explained, “it took 30 minutes before that room was fully engulfed. With the new furniture, it takes about six minutes.”

That new material, Seigler said, means firefighters have to get to the fire faster and begin putting water on it.

Because of that new technology, he added, “even fighting a car fire has changed dramatically.”