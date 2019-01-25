School Board hosts conversation on school safety

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 1:05 pm

The Colleton County School District is planning a “Community Conversation” about school safety.

Colleton County School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster told school board members at the Jan. 15 meeting that the community conversation, entitled “Safety in our Schools,” will be held Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at Colleton Middle School. The event is an opportunity for students, parents, district employees and community members to share ideas on how to improve school safety.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Juliet White reminded board members that the annual stakeholders meeting will be held Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Colleton County High School. School officials will update the stakeholders on the district’s efforts to meet the goals of the district’s strategic plan and obtain their input on those efforts.

Foster informed the board that the school district is still working on the details of the construction contract issued to Mitchell Construction Company in December. Mitchell was awarded the contract to handle the renovation of the former Forest Circle Middle School. The former school building is to be renovated to provide a centralized administrative office, as well as classroom space for the district’s Adult Education and Alternative School operations.

In other business:

• Tim Mabry was elected chairman of the Colleton County School Board and Patricia Simmons was elected vice-chairman. They will serve in those posts for one year.

Mabry also provided his fellow board members a legislative update on education issues that may see action during this legislative session.

• The school district celebrated School Board Member Appreciation Month during the session with each board member receiving a book containing photographs of school events and programs conducted at each of the district’s schools during the last school year.

Members also autographed a School Board Member Appreciation Month poster that will be hung in the board meeting room.