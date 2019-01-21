Roseann Mooneyham | Obituaries

Roseann Mooneyham

The Brice Herndon Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Roseann Haren Mooneyham, 67, entered into rest Saturday morning, January 12, 2019, at her home in Cottageville.

Born December 27, 1951, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late James Patrick Haren and the late Ruth Helen Monroe Haren.

Funeral services will be held privately.