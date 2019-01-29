Roger Ritter | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | January 29, 2019 5:21 pm
Roger Ritter
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
RITTER- Mr. Roger Lewis Ritter, age 70, of the Possum Corner Community in Ritter, entered into rest Monday evening, January 28, 2019.
Born October 23, 1948 in Colleton County, he was the son of the late Lewis Ritter and the late Inez Myrtle Thomas Ritter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 o’clock, Thursday morning, January 31, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1314 Possum Corner Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Robert Hoover officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.