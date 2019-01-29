Roger Ritter | Obituaries

Roger Ritter

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

RITTER- Mr. Roger Lewis Ritter, age 70, of the Possum Corner Community in Ritter, entered into rest Monday evening, January 28, 2019.

Born October 23, 1948 in Colleton County, he was the son of the late Lewis Ritter and the late Inez Myrtle Thomas Ritter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 o’clock, Thursday morning, January 31, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1314 Possum Corner Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Robert Hoover officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel.