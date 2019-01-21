Robert Presley | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | January 21, 2019 11:22 am
Robert Presley
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. Robert Francis Presley, 84, entered into rest at his home in Cottageville.
Born January 17, 1935, in Watertown, New York, he was a son of the late Francis Henry Presley and the late Ella Rose Schultz Presley.
A celebration of his life will be conducted 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, January 22, 2019, from Cottageville Baptist Church, 11643 Cottageville Highway, Cottageville, with military honors. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary.
