Robert Presley | Obituaries

Robert Presley

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. Robert Francis Presley, 84, entered into rest at his home in Cottageville.

Born January 17, 1935, in Watertown, New York, he was a son of the late Francis Henry Presley and the late Ella Rose Schultz Presley.

A celebration of his life will be conducted 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, January 22, 2019, from Cottageville Baptist Church, 11643 Cottageville Highway, Cottageville, with military honors. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary.