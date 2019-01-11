Riggins give thanks for help in their search for new home

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:29 am

Theodore and Julia Riggins wish to express their special thanks to individuals, businesses and the following pastors and congregations who have contributed to the Riggins house fire fund: the Rev. Wayne G. Carter and First Lady Velma Carter, the Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Walterboro, the Rev. Harry Jenkins and his congregation of Canaan Baptist Church in Round O, Jerusalem Baptist Church in St. George and the Rev. Randy Simmons, the Lovely Hill Baptist Association, Free Gift Missionary and Educational Union, the New Zion Baptist Association, the New Zion Union.

The Riggins lost their home near Canadys in a house fire in September. Since then, they have been living in a Walterboro hotel, costing them $250 per week. Theodore, who is disabled, is associate minister at St. John Baptist Church in Varnville. He worked as a radio announcer and funeral home embalmer in the 1970s and 1980s. Julia works part-time as a home health caregiver.

Anyone wishing to help the couple may donate at any branch of The Bank of Walterboro.