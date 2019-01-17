Ribbon drops on new Law Enforcement Center

Photos by Shalene Lowes

County officials joined members of the Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce the afternoon of Jan. 10 to celebrate what Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland called a “huge milestone.”

They gathered to cut the red ribbon on the new Colleton County Law Enforcement Center.

Chamber of Commerce Director Jeremy Ware served as the emcee for the quick ceremony outside the front door of the new Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s approximately 17,000-square foot facility on Mable T. Willis Boulevard before heading inside for a tour of the new operations center held as part of a Chamber Business After Hours event.

Colleton County Council Chairman Joseph Flowers called the ribbon cutting “a great occasion for Colleton County. We have been trying to get this law enforcement building built for about 20 years or more.

“Finally it came to fruition,” Flower said, pointing out that “it was the result of the one-cent sales tax we put on a number of years ago for capital improvement.

“It shows just what a little bit of money out of everybody’s pockets can do,” Flowers said.

The fact that an estimated 35-40 percent of the sales tax revenue is paid by people from outside the county, Flowers added, “even makes it better.”

The one-cent sales tax, approved by voters, provided $5.1 million toward construction of the Law Enforcement Center.

Flowers then turned over the podium to Strickland, saying, “this is his baby.”

The sheriff said he wanted “thank everyone for allowing this huge milestone and accomplishment to become a reality.”

He singled out County Administrator Kevin Griffin, who was under the weather and unable to attend the ribbon cutting. “He was outstanding to work with.”

Turning to the county council members standing beside him, Strickland said council members “had really stood up and listened to the command staff and me, and took our word and have really done some remarkable things in this county. We could not have done it without them.” He called the one-cent sales tax passed by Colleton County voters in 2014 “an amazing accomplishment.”

He thanked Carl Brown, head of Mitchell Construction, and company employees Al Fogle and Monica Jones, who “worked really hard on this.”

Strickland also praised Capital Projects Director John Stieglitz III. “He has been remarkable to work with; they could not have picked a better person over the projects. He has really hung in there and made Colleton County proud.”

Strickland said he owed “a thank you to so many more. There were so many long days and sleepless nights by an unbelievable team to make this a dream a reality.”

“In a short amount of time, I have notice the morale change for the better,” The 140 well deserving members of the sheriff’s office are overjoyed with excitement to come to work. There are huge smiles on their faces like never before,” Strickland told the audience.

Establishing a new headquarters for the sheriff’s office, he added, had been a goal of the other sheriffs who preceded him.

“It is a huge milestone and I do not take it for granted,” Strickland said.

Although he heads the sheriff’s office, Strickland said, “This is your building, our building, for the citizens of Colleton County.”