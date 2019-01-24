Residents subdue burglar

A Walterboro man faces criminal charges after the occupants reportedly captured him inside their residence the evening of Jan. 14.

The man and wife were awakened by a loud noise in their living room about 11:46 p.m. The man left his bed to investigate.

He told deputies as he entered the living room, he saw a white male standing next to the couple’s television.

The suspect reportedly rushed the homeowner and tried to grab him around the waist. The victim eluded the suspect’s grab and pushed him to the floor.

The suspect continued to resist the homeowner, who was able to keep him on the floor. His wife held the suspect at knife-point as a call was placed to the dispatch center to report the burglary.

The first deputy on the scene noticed a broken glass door where the intruder apparently entered the home. Inside the residence, he found the man continuing to detain the suspect on the floor.

The suspect, Christopher Saunders, 41, of Walterboro, was placed in handcuffs and arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary.

Saunders was ordered held without bond when he appeared in Colleton County Magistrate Court for a bond hearing.

“Due to the acts of bravery from these individuals, Colleton County is able to sleep a little better at night knowing another criminal is behind bars. You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.