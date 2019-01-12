Reindeer games at CCMS

Colleton County Middle School was honored to recognize its students in a special PBIS event held Dec. 20. The PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) Committee organized a Reindeer Games Event for students who have excelled in the classroom and met all behavior expectations for the first nine-week period.

PBIS events at CCMS are completely free to students, as long as they meet the behavior expectations established for each event. To attend Reindeer Games, students had to meet daily classroom expectations and receive no referrals for fighting or confrontations.

During the Reindeer Games, students enjoyed 20-minutes-to-win-it games hosted by student council and drumline members, a Lip Sync Battle hosted by Keeley Farris, a karaoke party hosted by Lynne Davis and a cookie party hosted by Erica Erwin. Kenorian Nixon, Maddox Dobbins and Brent Johnson delivered “jaw-dropping” performances during the Lip-Sync Battle and earned an enormous jaw dropper.

Samantha Klie, a classroom teacher, created an intervention which focused on community building for students who were not eligible for the games. Celeste Stone hosted a three-hour bookworm party for students who wanted to drop everything and read. All CCMS teachers and students also spent one hour in an extended “family time,” where teachers and students sit in a circle and discuss important issues facing students, the school, and the community.

Respect, organization, accountability and responsibility are the four behavior focuses for CCMS throughout the school year. Teachers and staff have focused on building these characteristics in the middle school students and have defined how these expectations look in the classroom, buses, hallways, cafeteria and during assemblies. These expectations are posted throughout the building and in every classroom. “We will continue to recognize our students’ growth in these behavioral areas, as well as academics throughout the school year,” said CCMS Principal Lauren Behie.

Those wanting to donate or volunteer to help CCMS celebrate student achievement throughout the year may contact Behie, lbehie@colleton.k12.sc.us.

The PBIS Committee members include Uirica Bodison, Travis Caldwell, Lynne Davis, Erica Erwin, Keeley Farris, Paulami Gupta, Edward Jones, Jake Jacobs, Sarah Keith, Samantha Klie, Taylor Lattimore, Jane McRoy, Jerry Schexnayder, Jordan Scull, Gary Stroupe, Tiffany Taylor, Tara Waters and Danielle VanHulst.

Team members meet regularly to discuss the climate and culture of the school.