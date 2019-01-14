Randolph Bunton | Obituaries

Randolph Bunton

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Randolph Leonard “Randy” Bunton, Sr., age 82, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born July 19, 1936, at home in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Joseph Curtis Bunton and the late Jewel Hudson Bunton.

Memorial services were conducted 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, January 12, 2019, from Sandy Dam United Methodist Church, 3422 Charleston Highway, Walterboro. The Reverend Jay Woods officiating. A family committal service followed in the churchyard .