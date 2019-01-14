Randolph Bunton | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | January 14, 2019 10:02 am
Randolph Bunton
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mr. Randolph Leonard “Randy” Bunton, Sr., age 82, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.
Born July 19, 1936, at home in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Joseph Curtis Bunton and the late Jewel Hudson Bunton.
Memorial services were conducted 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, January 12, 2019, from Sandy Dam United Methodist Church, 3422 Charleston Highway, Walterboro. The Reverend Jay Woods officiating. A family committal service followed in the churchyard .
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.