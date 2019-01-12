Photos: Second First Thursday held downtown
The City of Walterboro’s second First Thursday was held downtown last week. Stores stay open and visitors may shop, eat, drink and listen to music at downtown businesses. First Thursday is held, well, every first Thursday.
