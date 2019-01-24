Photos: 33rd annual Dr. M.L. King Jr. Parade held downtown

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:43 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was held in downtown Walterboro Sunday Jan. 20 in remembrance of the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A prominent figure and spokesperson in the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. King was awarded the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence. Dr. Martin Luther King Day was first signed into observance by in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan and has been observed in all states since 2000.

Winning parade entries from Saturday included:

Float Originality: 1 – Wesley Grove, 2 – New Life United Methodist Church;

Commercial Float: 1 – Buckhead United Methodist Church, 2 – Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Walterboro;

Walking Unit: 1 – Divine Dynasty Dancers High Jumps Dance Company, 2 – Colleton County All-Stars;

All Other Units: 1 – Eastside Acres, 2 (tie) – Tuskegee Airman, Inc., 2 – (tie) Hiram E. Mann Chapter.

The judges were Rev. Bryce Jamison, Pastor of Jones Chapel in Orangeburg; Patricia Grant, Colleton County Clerk of Court; David Smalls, Colleton County Delegation Office; Lynette Fryar, victims advocate for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; Sandra Ferguson, director of the Veterans Victory House; and Janet Smith, Colleton County Veterans Affairs.

The Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 sponsored the event.

Photos by CINDY CROSY