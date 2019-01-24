Phone scam targets residents

A telephone scam started Jan. 14 in Colleton County could be happening in neighboring counties, said Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said a scammer has been calling residents, claiming to be a deputy from the sheriff office’s Civil Division and to have a warrant for the citizen’s arrest. He tells the victims a fine needs to be paid now or deputies will be on the way to place the resident under arrest.

To avoid arrest, the scammer states the citizen should immediately get a money order and they will be given the details on where to send the money.

The number the scammer is calling from even has an automated answering system stating it is the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and “those who know their party’s extension should dial it now.” There is even “elevator music.”

The number the scammer is currently calling from is: 843-547-2778. That phone number is not the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive (or have received) a call from this number, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-6926 or 843-549-2211.