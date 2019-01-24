Parker’s bringing new ‘super’ convenience store to Walterboro

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:19 pm

The winner of the 2018 Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year award is coming to Colleton County.

Parker’s, a Savannah-based company, will introduce itself to Colleton County with a new facility to be constructed at Bells Highway and North Jefferies Boulevard.

After expanding its operations into Beaufort County, where it has opened a number of businesses (the last on Lady’s Island,) the next obvious step for company officials was establishing a presence in Colleton County.

“We decided to build a new store in Walterboro because Colleton County residents are discriminating. They appreciate top-notch customer service, fresh food, high-quality amenities and spotless restrooms, which is exactly what we offer at Parker’s. Colleton County is a growing community, and we’d like to be in the path of growth,” said Thomas L. Mathewes II, real estate project manager for Parkers.

“In fact, many Walterboro residents have enjoyed the fresh food, Lowcountry-inspired architecture and friendly service at our stores in Beaufort County and have requested that we build Parker’s stores in Colleton County. We’re responding to customer demand for Parker’s locations in the area,” Mathewes explained.

He added that while the Walterboro facility is the only one currently in planning, “we are hoping to build more in the future.

“The heart and soul of our new Walterboro store will be a Parker’s Kitchen, serving our award-winning Southern-inspired food as well as freshly brewed sweet tea and bean-to-cup coffee that’s ground and brewed on demand.

“At Parker’s, we consider ourselves a food service company that specializes in convenience, rather than a convenience store company that specializes in food service,” Mathewes said. “We’ve earned national attention for our Parker’s Kitchen food, which is prepared daily from scratch at each of our stores.”

They serve fresh, never-frozen, hormone and antibiotic free chicken tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese, breakfast biscuits, fresh-brewed sweet tea and more.

“At Parker’s, giving back to the community is also an important part of our DNA. We’re excited to be a strong community partner in Walterboro and to bring our popular Fueling the Community charitable giving program, which gives back to every community where we do business, to Colleton County,” he said.

The Walterboro building will be 4,920 square feet. It will feature Parker’s brand-new store design, which is inspired by Lowcountry architecture. The new store design in Walterboro will incorporate traditional Lowcountry architectural details, like a metal roof, lime-washed brick, bracketed awnings, exposed rafter tails, louvered paneling, lanterns and a mansard canopy roof.

The store will have indoor seating, as well as two outdoor dining tables for customers who would like to enjoy the Parker’s Kitchen food selection outside on a beautiful day.

The facility will also have 16 fueling positions.

The company anticipates construction beginning in March and the store completed by mid-July.

The company anticipates hiring between 20-25 employees for the Walterboro store. Anyone interested in applying for a position at the Walterboro store can apply online at http://parkersav.com/careers/.