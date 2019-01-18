One arrested after woman severely burned

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has updated the condition of the local Colleton County woman who suffered a traumatic incident Thursday afternoon.

After the woman was transported to The Atlanta Medical Center via airplane, the Atlanta Medical Care team of specialists was able to keep her stable.

The woman’s daughter spoke with Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Captain Angela Stallings Friday morning via speakerphone, stating her current condition is stable but critical. The daughter also said that she has suffered severe burns over 50% of her body and will be undergoing emergency surgery sometime this morning.

After being contacted by the Colleton Medical Center, the Colleton County Criminal Investigations Division determined the incident was not accidental. The Criminal Investigations Division obtained evidence to further substantiate the criminal activity and placed the woman’s husband, Craig Lewis, under arrest.

The suspect is charged with attempted murder, high and aggravated domestic violence and resisting arrest with officer injury. His bond hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon.

Due to the on-going investigation, no further information is available at this time.

“We ask the residents of Colleton County to come together and continue to pray for her to have strength in such a time,” said Strickland.