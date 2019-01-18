One arrested after woman severely burned
by The Press and Standard | January 18, 2019 1:11 pm
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has updated the condition of the local Colleton County woman who suffered a traumatic incident Thursday afternoon.
After the woman was transported to The Atlanta Medical Center via airplane, the Atlanta Medical Care team of specialists was able to keep her stable.
The woman’s daughter spoke with Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Captain Angela Stallings Friday morning via speakerphone, stating her current condition is stable but critical. The daughter also said that she has suffered severe burns over 50% of her body and will be undergoing emergency surgery sometime this morning.
After being contacted by the Colleton Medical Center, the Colleton County Criminal Investigations Division determined the incident was not accidental. The Criminal Investigations Division obtained evidence to further substantiate the criminal activity and placed the woman’s husband, Craig Lewis, under arrest.
The suspect is charged with attempted murder, high and aggravated domestic violence and resisting arrest with officer injury. His bond hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon.
Due to the on-going investigation, no further information is available at this time.
“We ask the residents of Colleton County to come together and continue to pray for her to have strength in such a time,” said Strickland.
comments » 2
Comment by Mary Jane
January 18, 2019 at 2:49 pm
Horrible. Men like this make them all look bad. This is Colleton County, he will get a plea deal and do a couple of years in prison, literally.
P.S. Mr. Sheriff, don’t speak of the bible when you yourself don’t live by it’s words and laws. That’s called being a hypocrite.
Comment by Teresa
January 18, 2019 at 5:46 pm
In response to the previous comment. Where in the article does it mention the Bible. The sheriff is asking for citizens to pray for the victim. Bible is not even mentioned unless there is another article I don’t see but everything I have seen posted never mentions the Bible. Hope he pays for this and definitely praying for the victum.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.