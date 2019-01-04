NJROTC holds annual inspection

Colleton County cadets in the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps formed up in platoons while wearing dress uniforms for the Annual Military Inspection (AMI) on Wednesday Dec. 12.

Every year, all programs are required to be inspected. Colleton County High School established this program in 1993 and has been inspected every year since then. The AMI is conducted in two parts: part one is the personnel inspection where this year’s Inspector (Captain Osterhoudt, commanding officer and professor of Naval Science for the University of South Carolina) inspected all cadets and part two is the marching portion, where the parents and guests attend, called the Pass and Review.

The AMI is a big event for the NJROTC program and is the culmination of everything the unit has done, or plans to do, for that academic year.

The AMI is to ensure the Naval Science instructors are doing everything required in accordance with Navy regulations. It is designed to evaluate the unit in the areas of school and community support, administration, instruction reports, records and military performance. The inspection ensures the program is being run effectively, and the Department of the Navy is making a solid investment for the future of the NJROTC program.

During the personnel inspection, the cadets are quizzed on items they learned in the academic portion of the program while the being inspected on their personal appearance. Several cadets earned ribbons for outstanding personal appearance during the inspection. Captain Osterhoudt personally congratulated each of these cadets with a handshake and presented them ribbons during part two of the inspection.

Also during part two, all the platoons marched for the pass and review. The unarmed drill team also performed for the parents and guests. The cadets practiced their drill for several weeks prior to the AMI to prepare for the actual performance during the inspection. The hard work and dedication it takes to be a member of the NJROTC program is represented daily by these cadets.

The NJROTC would like to thank the distinguished guests who attended the unit inspection: Dr. Franklin Foster (school district superintendent), Maurice Cannon (principal of Colleton County High School) and SSgt. William Hyde, South Carolina National Guard.

The Colleton County High School NJROTC is taught by Naval Science Instructor PR1 Christopher Hutchens and Senior Naval Science Instructor LtCol Jay DePinto. The Colleton County NJROTC unit currently has 130 cadets in the program.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor for the NJROTC to assist the booster club in funding the additional expenses required to run the unit, please contact the drill hall at 843-782-0033 and speak to PR1 Hutchens or LtCol. DePinto.