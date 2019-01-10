New Year’s Eve fire

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:14 am

Photo by HAROLD BUZZELL

A resident in the 2200 block of Sidneys Road called the 911 dispatch center Dec. 31 at 7:42 p.m., reporting seeing large flames coming from a wooded area on the street behind their home. A second caller then reported a house on fire in the 200 block of Ramsey Hill Drive. The first fire unit on the scene reported a singlewide mobile home approximately 60 percent involved. Firefighter-paramedics deployed two hand lines and had the bulk of the fire knocked down in about 10 minutes. The entire center portion of the home was burned away, with the remainder of the mobile home suffering extensive damage. Firefighters protected a storage building located about 10 feet from the structure. No one was at home when the fire occurred; however, a dog and cat perished in the fire. A rabbit on the front porch was uninjured. Fire crews were on the scene for over three hours performing overhaul. The apparent cause of the fire was electrical. Firefighters assisted the family in locating some valuables and important paperwork from the building, but most personal items were destroyed. Firefighters buried the two deceased animals for the family.