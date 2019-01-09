New women’s volleyball coach hired at Salk

Drew Alewine has been hired as the new women’s volleyball coach for the Indians at USC Salkehatchie.

Coach Alewine has a bachelor’s of science in sports management from Winthrop University. While at Winthrop, he was a student assistant coach for the volleyball team there and also worked as a sports marketing intern at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C., followed by serving as an assistant coach at Queens. He most recently has been an assistant coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

“First I want to thank Ms. [Jane] Brewer [athletic director] and Jake [Williams] for the opportunity to even be considered for this position. I am extremely excited to be joining the USC Salk family and very thankful for the opportunity to rebuild a program. The volleyball program has much potential, and I am looking forward to the program’s future where we not only strive to win games, but to win championships,” said Coach Alewine.

Jane Brewer, director of athletics at Salk, said, “Drew’s enthusiasm, high level of energy and sheer excitement about this position makes him a great choice. He has already started attending Indian basketball games where he is a loud and enthusiastic fan. We are delighted to have him join us.”

Coach Alewine is already starting the player recruiting process for the 2019 season. He can be reached at dalewine@mailbox.sc.edu.