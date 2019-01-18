Nesmith to serve as interim dean at Salk Salkehatchie

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 8:42 am

Dr. Chris Nesmith will serve as interim dean of USC Salkehatchie effective Jan. 7. The announcement was made by Dr. Susan Elkins, chancellor of Palmetto College.

“Dr. Nesmith brings a commitment to excellence in teaching and experience in supervising faculty, managing curricular and faculty processes, and a strong working knowledge of university policies and practices to this role,” Elkins said. “He has served Palmetto College with excellence through his work in the classroom, the research arena, and administratively as dean of Extended University, and most recently, as associate provost of Palmetto College. We could not be more well-served than to have someone of Chris’ talents and character in this vital role at USC Salkehatchie.”

In his 15 years at the University of South Carolina, Nesmith’s academic and administrative career has focused on providing access to educational opportunities for working adults and underrepresented students, as well as on developing, implementing and growing innovative academic programs and delivery methods and formats. His first position at the university was as coordinator of the Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program and instructor of English with Trio Programs from 2003-2007. He was hired as director of the evening program and assistant professor of English with Extended University in 2008, earning tenure in 2013. That same year he was named assistant vice provost for Extended University, prior to his appointment as associate provost of Palmetto College in January 2015.

Nesmith holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Mississippi and a master of arts from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, both in English, and a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina in 19th-century American literature.

Nesmith’s research interests are primarily in 19th-century American literature and culture, as well as young adult literature and children’s literature. He is currently working on projects that deal with 19th- and early 20th-century travel writing for children and the construction of national identity. He has published in several scholarly journals and presented papers at regional and national conferences. He teaches freshman composition courses, American literature survey courses, and children’s and adolescent literature.

Nesmith served on the board of the South Carolina Association for Continuing Higher Education from 2008-2014, and as its president in 2012.