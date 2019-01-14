Myrtle Missel | Obituaries

Myrtle Missel

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Myrtle Metts Missel, 87, entered into rest Monday morning, January 7, 2019, at her home in Cottageville.

Born April 27, 1931, in Cottageville, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas Metts and the late Nellie Hoff Metts.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, January 11, 2019, from the graveside in Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak, Red Oak Road, Cottageville. The Reverend Bobby Ethridge officiating.