Mother searching for answers in son’s death

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 8:46 am

On Mother’s Day 2017, Prince Polite was 19 years old and living in Johns Island. Two days later, he was found lying beside a gate in Wiggins, killed by multiple gunshots.

Now, almost two years later, his mother, Priscilla Myers, is still looking for answers. And she’s taking the search for information into her own hands.

According to Myers, Polite walked out of his house that day, got in the car with two friends. “We don’t know what they were going to do, but from texts to his best friend in Beaufort, he was going to be meeting with her. She was waiting on Prince to arrive in Beaufort. When he never made it — and never called home, which he always did; he always returned my calls — that alerted us.”

The initial report on May 17, 2017 said an employee of a logging company called emergency dispatch to report finding a body in a wooded area on Wiggins Road near Green Pond. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded, and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office turned the investigation over to SLED.

At that time, a SLED spokesman said that crime scene investigators processed the location where the body was left, as well as another location about 150 yards away they believed were both connected to Polite’s death. Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said the body had not been at the location long before being discovered. The initial investigation concurred that the body was brought to Wiggins Road from a different location.

But since 2017, there has been no arrest. No progress. “Even though SLED doesn’t say his case has gone cold, they have absolutely nothing they can make an arrest with,” Myers said.

Now his mother is “going to do whatever I need to do to refresh the community’s memory on what happened, and hopefully get somebody talking,” she said.

“The craziest thing about my son’s case is that we know for certain who he left home with. They were friends. He (one of the friends) refused to talk to us, deleted his Facebook page, disconnected his phone and, within a couple of days, he took off to Atlanta. Even that was not enough for SLED to talk to him.

“Another gentleman in the car, a young man from the Ritter area, also knew my son from Charleston. They’ve not picked him up either.

“One of the things that really troubled me — Prince has a step-sister, and after his funeral, she sent me a message through Facebook with a picture of a guy and said this is the guy who’s responsible. The picture she sent me was one of the guys in the car. But she refuses to talk to the police, and they say they can’t use the information because it came ‘second-hand’ to me.

“It’s crazy. There’s so much information out there. That’s why my father and I decided to investigate privately. We feel a lot of the information should have had something done about it, but nothing has,” Myers said.

She’s putting out flyers in Colleton County and the parts of Charleston County where Polite lived. She’s set up a reward for information with CrimeStoppers. Anyone who knows something about this case can provide information anonymously to CrimeStoppers. That tip could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Call toll free number 843- 554-1111 or statewide at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372); go to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at www.5541111.com and click the “submit a tip” tab; download the P3 Tips app on an Apple or Android Device’ or text anonymous tips to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPCSL.” Text STOP to 274637 to cancel.

Patricia Myers just wants to know what happened to her son.

“It’s driving me insane, not having answers. It won’t change anything. But I have two other boys and my kids miss their brother. I hurt as a mother. I hurt watching my kids go through this.” She just wants to know what happened to her oldest son.