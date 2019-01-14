Mildred Kennedy | Obituaries

Mildred Kennedy

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

BENNETT’S POINT: Mrs. Mildred “Millie” Still Kennedy, wife of Patrick “Pat” Kennedy, passed away Friday evening, January 11, 2019 at Roper Hospital in Charleston. She was 74.

Millie was born in Walterboro December 20, 1944, a daughter of the late Carl M. and Daisy Parler Still. A graduate of Lander College, she was a physical education teacher at James Island High School for 42 years, where she also coached women’s basketball and track. She lovingly taught generations of students, and was actively involved in the process of making the school the first charter high school in South Carolina. She was a certified volleyball referee, and was an avid golfer, having been a member of Stono Ferry for many years. Millie and her husband were active in the Bennett’s Point Community, and attended the Bennett’s Point Interdenominational Chapel.

In addition to her husband of 35 years, she is survived by her brother, Terry P. Still, of Walterboro.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning, January 15, 2019 at 11:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, and the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 that morning at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Bennett’s Point Interdenominational Chapel, 123 Bennett Island Drive, Green Pond, SC 29446.