Medicare seminar tonight in Yemassee
by The Press and Standard | January 24, 2019 7:57 am
The Town of Yemassee, in conjunction with the Lowcountry Council of Governments will be hosting a Medicare Seminar on January 24, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Yemassee Community Center, 10 Mixon Street. Topics that will be reviewed include:
- Understanding your benefits (What is covered by Medicare)
- Difference between Part A & Part B
- What is a Medicare Preventative Visit
- Medicare Supplement Insurance
- How to enroll in Medicare
- New changes in Medicare law for 2019
- Prevention of Medicare Fraud
A question and answer period will follow at the conclusion of the seminar. If you have your Medicare handbook, you are encouraged to bring it. Informational packets will be distributed. This event is free and is open to the public. If you have any questions, please contact the Yemassee Municipal Complex at 843.589.2565
