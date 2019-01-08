Margaret Rowland Plowden | Obituaries

Margaret Rowland Plowden

Wedgefield – Margaret Rowland Plowden, 92, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Frank Eugene Baldwin and Louise Bivens Baldwin.

Mrs. Plowden was married to the late Charles George Rowland, Frank Cayce, Arthur Davis “Buster” Plowden and Dr. E. S. Whitesides.

Mrs. Plowden was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a member of The Posse Cats. She and her brother, Billie, were crucially instrumental in starting the Bennetts Point Interdenominational Chapel.

Surviving are two sons, Charles G. Rowland, III and wife Sylvia of Walterboro and Earle Rowland and wife Denise of Paxville; one daughter, Louise Burns and husband Jim of Camden; one brother, Jerry E. Baldwin (Lee) of Bennetts Point; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Cabell C. Rowland; three brothers, Frank Eugene Baldwin, Jr., Billie Baldwin, and Joe Baldwin; one sister, Yvonne Hendrix.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Nick Cheek officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the home, The Homestead (930 Burnt Gin Road, Wedgefield).

Private burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bennetts Point Interdenominational Chapel, 123 Bennett Island Drive, Green Pond, SC 29446 or to Research for Scleroderma at MUSC, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425, or to a charity of one’s choice.

