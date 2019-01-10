Man sustains gunshot to leg

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:11 am

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a Mount Carmel Road man ended up with a gunshot wound to his leg the afternoon of Dec. 31.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue was sent to a home in the 2500 block of Mount Carmel Road at 1:38 p.m. to treat a 27-year-old man who reportedly sustained a self-inflicted gunshot. The man said the handgun was in his pants pocket when it went off.

He was treated at the scene and then transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.