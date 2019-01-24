Man shot in parking lot

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm

The Walterboro Police Department is continuing its investigation into a Bells Highway shooting on the evening of Friday Jan. 18 that seriously injured a 27-year-old Walterboro man.

Members of the city police department and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were sent to the Enmark gas station at 775 Bells Highway at 10:21 p.m. by a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot in the parking lot.

City police were responding to the call when they were informed that the victim had been transported to the Emergency Department by private vehicle, a distance of about five city blocks. Fire-Rescue was informed that an ambulance would not be needed.

The gunshot victim, shot multiple times and in critical condition, was able to walk into the lobby of the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

Medical personnel in the Emergency Department began working on the gunshot victim, and a surgeon was being called in, when the decision was made to transport the victim to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

With C.A.R.E Flight’s medical helicopter grounded by fog, the victim was placed in a Fire-Rescue ambulance. Additional paramedics and the C.A.R.E. Flight crew were on board the ambulance to continue treating the man’s various injuries during the trip to North Charleston.

On the morning of Jan. 22, city police said the latest update they had received had the victim still in the Intensive Care Unit of Trident Medical Center and in stable condition.

Police report that the victim was shot while inside his vehicle, which was parked near the main entrance to the business.

There had reportedly been a verbal altercation between the victim and the shooter before the as-yet unidentified gunman outside the vehicle pulled a handgun and fired into the vehicle.

A search for evidence in the parking area recovered two spent gun shells.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and have not identified a person of interest in the case.