Man shot in domestic incident

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 8:33 am

Walterboro police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that resulted in a city man being transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston early on Jan. 7.

The 36-year-old man was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute at a home in the 200 block of Weiters Street when he received a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

A neighbor told police that an 11-year-old boy ran to her home at about 4 a.m., yelling and screaming for help — a man was assaulting the boy’s mother, the youngster told the woman. She brought him inside her home and locked the door.

When she looked outside, she saw a man on the ground, yelling that he had been shot.

City police and firefighter-paramedics arriving at the home found the subject in the driveway, bleeding with a bullet hole in his blue jeans.

As the man was treated at the scene, paramedics were informed that a medical emergency helicopter was not available.

Crews then transported the gunshot victim by ambulance to North Charleston with additional firefighter-paramedics on board to assist with care.

Paramedics also transported the young boy’s mother to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment of injuries she sustained in the domestic dispute.

The woman said the gunshot victim arrived at the residence at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 and the couple argued throughout the night.

She told police at about 4 a.m. she awoke to find the man standing over her. He then allegedly began punching her in the face and attempted to strangle her.

The woman told her son to run to the neighbors and call for help.

As the young boy ran outside, the man reportedly pursued him.

When the man reached the door headed outside, the woman told police that she jumped on his back. He broke loose and went outside.

The man who owns the residence came out of his bedroom with a loaded rifle and reportedly shot the man as he attempted to come back inside the house.