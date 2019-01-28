Man seriously injured by gunfire

Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Jan. 26 shooting that resulted in serious injuries to a Walterboro man.

Members of the sheriff’s office were called to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center at approximately 11:30 p.m. where a man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

At about the same time, the dispatch center received a 911 call from a woman reporting she was being shot at on Cleveland Street.

The gunshot victim was transported to the medical center by private vehicle. The driver of the car said he was at a residence in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue when the victim arrived at the home and said he had been shot. The driver told deputies he had no information on the incident that resulted in the gunshot victim coming to the residence.

Deputies were unable to talk to the gunshot victim while he was undergoing treatment.

After treatment at the emergency department, the critically injured gunshot victim was flown by medical emergency helicopter to the trauma center for additional treatment.

No other information was available from the sheriff’s office.