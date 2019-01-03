Man injured in train encounter

A James Island man, filming a moving freight train the afternoon of Dec. 29, was transported to the Trauma Center at Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue was called to the railroad tracks at Bennetts Point Road at 12:36 p.m. to assist an injured man.

Firefighter-paramedics from the Green Pond station found a 32-year-old James Island man with a head injury. The man was walking and met the ambulance as it arrived.

He told the crew that he and another man were filming the slow-moving train when he was struck in the head by a ladder on a boxcar. He received trauma to the side of his head, face and neck.

His friend told fire-rescue personnel that the man lost consciousness for a short period after the incident.

He was treated at the scene, and then transported in stable condition to the Charleston medical facility.