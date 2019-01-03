Man injured in train encounter
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 8:51 am
A James Island man, filming a moving freight train the afternoon of Dec. 29, was transported to the Trauma Center at Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue was called to the railroad tracks at Bennetts Point Road at 12:36 p.m. to assist an injured man.
Firefighter-paramedics from the Green Pond station found a 32-year-old James Island man with a head injury. The man was walking and met the ambulance as it arrived.
He told the crew that he and another man were filming the slow-moving train when he was struck in the head by a ladder on a boxcar. He received trauma to the side of his head, face and neck.
His friend told fire-rescue personnel that the man lost consciousness for a short period after the incident.
He was treated at the scene, and then transported in stable condition to the Charleston medical facility.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.