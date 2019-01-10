Man injured by fireworks

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:10 am

A New Year’s Eve fireworks accident resulted in a Cottageville man being transported to a Charleston medical center for treatment.

The 34-year-old man was reportedly attempting to light the fuse on a mortar-style fireworks device when it exploded Dec. 31 at 7:55 p.m.

The man received shrapnel injuries to his upper torso, arms and hands. His clothing caught fire, causing burns to his back, face and head.

He was treated at the scene by Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedics.

They initially started to transport him to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, but the medical center had the ambulance diverted to the Trauma Center at Medical University of South Carolina.