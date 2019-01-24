Man charged in vicious assault on his wife

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:12 pm

A Colleton County man remains in the Colleton County Detention Center facing multiple charges while his wife remains hospitalized in Atlanta.

On Jan. 17 at 3:13 p.m., members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Colleton Medical Center Emergency Department where the man’s wife was undergoing treatment for burns and other injuries.

Her husband reportedly brought the woman to the emergency room, but he was not at the medical facility when deputies arrived.

While deputies began searching for her husband and members of the sheriff office’s Criminal Investigations Division began collecting information, the woman was prepared for transport to the burn center in Augusta.

Medical staff was informed that the Augusta burn center was full and not accepting patients; the woman would have to be transported to the burn unit at Atlanta Medical Center.

The local C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter does not carry enough fuel to transport the woman to Atlanta. But Med Trans, which teams with Colleton County Fire-Rescue to operate C.A.R.E. Flight, had an airplane equipped to transport patients based in Greenville.

It was dispatched to the Lowcountry Regional Airport to pick up the woman and fly her to Atlanta.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue sent an ambulance to the airport to pick up the airplane’s flight crew and take them to the Colleton Medical Center. The ambulance then transported the crew and the burn victim to the airport.

Deputies, checking the couple’s Wade Hampton Avenue residence, found the man’s vehicle parked at the home and prepared to take him into custody.

The man reportedly resisted their efforts. The struggle resulted in one deputy sustaining a shoulder injury. The suspect and a second deputy both sustained lacerations.

A fire-rescue ambulance was dispatched to the home to take the suspect and the deputy with the shoulder injury to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

After the suspect was treated for a small laceration to his face, Craig Lewis, 41, of Walterboro was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were expected to return to the Colleton County Detention Center the afternoon of Jan. 22 to arrest Lewis on an additional charge of first-degree arson. Bond was denied on this charge.

When Lewis appeared in bond court at the Colleton County Magistrates Office on Jan. 18, he had bond denied on the attempted murder and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charges and had bond set at $20,000 on the resisting arrest charge.

The arrest warrant affidavit on the criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature accuses Lewis of beating his wife with his fists and with the **** of a shotgun. He reportedly broke his shotgun when he struck his wife on her hip.

The affidavit on the attempted murder charge accuses Lewis of setting fire to his wife, causing severe burns to the front of her body and life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses’ statements and physical evidence collected at the home led to the filing of those charges.

The affidavit for the resisting arrest charge alleges that Lewis refused to obey officers’ commands to let them take him into custody and then fought with the officers attempting to detain him.

The day following the attack, the woman’s daughter spoke with Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Captain Angela Stallings by phone from Atlanta and told them her mother was listed as stable but critical.

She said that her mother sustained severe burns to 50 percent of her body and was slated to undergo emergency surgery.

“We ask the residents of Colleton County to come together and continue to pray for her to have strength in such a time of transgression,” Sheriff Strickland said.