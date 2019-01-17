Man arrested on gun charge

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 9:07 am

Round O man lost a Constitutional debate, resulting in a trip to the Colleton County Detention Center.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Spears was in the Cottageville area on Jan. 8 when he reportedly noticed a suspicious white male walking down the sidewalk. The deputy was suspicious because the man was wearing a belt that contained a pair of handcuffs, a police ASP baton and a holster containing a black handgun. A press release issued by the sheriff’s office quotes Spears as saying, “I did not recognize him as a law enforcement officer.”

Concerned for the security of the residents in Cottageville, the release said, Spears knew that the individual needed to be questioned immediately.

While waiting for Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. George Rioux to arrive at the scene, Spears approached the male, who said his name was Raymond Allen. Spears asked if Allen was a law enforcement officer, Allen said he wasn’t.

Spears then detained Allen, telling him that if he is in fact not a law enforcement officer, it is illegal for him to possess a handgun in plain view. Allen was asked to remove the handcuffs, police ASP baton and the .45 caliber semi-automatic located inside the holster from his belt. The press release said Spears briefed Lt. Rioux when he arrived and Rioux read Allen his Miranda rights.

Allen acknowledged his Miranda rights then reportedly said he was exercising his Second Amendment rights and believed federal law succeeds state law.

Lt. Rioux also advised Allen that even if he had a concealed weapons permit, it would not allow him to “open carry” a handgun, and that by doing so, he was on the borderline of violating the law on impersonating a police officer.

Allen then reportedly proceeded to tell authorities he was bearing all these items in case he needed to make a citizen’s arrest. Allen, according to the release, then proceeded to quote federal law and told authorities that he should still not be refrained from being able to “open carry” a handgun.

Allen was then placed under arrest for unlawful carrying of a handgun and transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.

“Taking time to focus on small things that look out of the ordinary helps prevent crime in our community in the biggest way,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland in the release.