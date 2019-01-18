Lives of service honored

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 9:23 am

Colleton County Council saluted two men who dedicated their lives to public service: Judge Gerald Clarence Smoak Sr. died on Dec. 7, Franklin Smalls passed away on Dec. 9.

To honor the two public servants for their contributions to the county, council members approved two resolutions at the Jan. 8 meeting.

The proclamations honoring Smoak and Smalls, stated that both men were saluted, “In grateful recognition for a distinguished record of service in Colleton County, for outstanding leadership, public service and essential contribution to the growth and well being of Colleton County.”

Judge Smoak obtained his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1956 after serving in the United States Air Force.

He began his law practice in Walterboro that same year and was named an assistant solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit and spent 18 years as the Colleton County attorney.

From 1970-1972, Smoak served in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

In 1991, he was elected a Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit, retiring from that post in 2002. From 2010-2013, he served as judge of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Drug Court.

After leaving the bench, Smoak returned to private practice and continued to practice law until the day he died.

Smalls’ life focused on public service in both education and local government.

Thirty-four of Smalls’ 43 years in education were in Colleton County. He served as a member of Walterboro City Council for 22 years.

His time in education included a variety of roles: he was a principal, assistant principal, physical education and science teacher, athletic director, basketball, football and baseball coach and buildings and grounds director. After he retired, he continued to serve education as a recruiter for the school district’s Adult Education program.

Smalls served on the board of South State Bank, as a past chairman of the Colleton County Recreation Commission and was a past chairman of the South Carolina Middle Schools Association. He served as a member of the Lowcountry Regional Airport Commission, was a past chairman of the Hiram Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and Sunlight Masonic Lodge 221, where he was a 33rd degree Mason.