Let the one who wishes take the water of life without cost | Faith

Let the one who wishes take the water of life without cost

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 8:15 am

“Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, bright as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb.”

-Revelations 22:1

O child of God, who has been born again of the Spirit of God, do not forget from where your joy emanates. Do not forget from where the river of your life eternal, your salvation, is fed. It flows from the throne of God, the Father, and His Son, Jesus Christ, the Lamb slain for all those who will trust in His name.

Do not forget that He is your Savior and your supply. Do not forget that His grace is sufficient for you through all the trials that you may encounter in this valley of death.

Do not forget, Christian, ambassador of the Most High, that even though your way in this world may be long and arduous, that though you may travel far from your eternal home of heaven, you are only the breath of a prayer away from the throne of God, your provision. The water of this world is no good for the souls of those who are not of this world but are of Christ; it will not bring you nourishment. It is sour to the lips of the saved.

Do not forget that your life was found in that river of God, when you first took a drink of His grace and love the moment you first believed. Beloved of God, know this to be true, whenever you are weary and heavy-laden, troubled and distraught remember that the Lord goes out before you and the God of Israel is your rear-guard (Isaiah 52:12). Christian, you are precious to God and guarded day and night by the strength and love of the Almighty. He has sworn a most blessed promise to His children, the same He spoke to the children of Israel in their time of need in the face of a great enemy, declaring for all generations, times and peoples, “Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or tremble at them, for the Lord your God is the one who goes with you. He will not fail you or forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6). Child of God remember from where your life is established. Remember this, trust, and follow.

But for those who find themselves still ensnared to the ways of this world, the Spirit of God says, “come.” For those who desperately try to quench what seems to be an unquenchable thirst and find neither rest nor fill, the Son of God says, “come.” For those who are yet to drink of this fountain of salvation and know the freedom of the second birth and the joy of everlasting life, all God’s people say, “come.”

Believe in Jesus Christ, take a drink in faith of this river of grace, trust Him as your Savior and Lord, and you shall never thirst again.

(J. Daniel Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)