Leadership Technology Charter School accepting volunteers

Leadership Technology Charter School (LTCS) will be opening in the Fall of 2020. The school will be located in the Walterboro area. The goal of this new school is to provide parents and students with another academic choice in Colleton County. Students who graduate from the Leadership Technology Charter School will have the academic and technical skills required to succeed in their future.

Leadership Technology Charter School will serve students in grades K-9th grade with adding a grade each year to build out to the 12th. Parents should understand that LTCS, although not part of the Colleton County School District, is supported by public funds and open to the public. The first step in opening the school is to compile a list of interested parents and community leaders that are interested in volunteering.

If you would like to be considered as a volunteer for LTCS, please plan on attending an informational meeting at the Coastal Community Room located on the campus of Coastal Electric and Cooperative on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at 6 pm. There are many different areas for folks to serve as volunteers and LTCS wants to help showcase each volunteers individual strengths. For more information please feel free to contact Sam Hiott at aautorec@aol.com.