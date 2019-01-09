Lady Indians pick up win over Brunswick

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 8:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The USC Salkehatchie Lady Indians are back in action after Christmas break, earning a win over Brunswick Community College Sunday afternoon. The Lady Indians are now 3-8 (2-6) overall.

The Lady Indians dropped a conference game 68-54 against Catawba Valley Wednesday Dec. 5 in Allendale. Catawba led 16-8 after the first quarter and 37-19 at the half. Caliyana White scored 16 points to lead USC Salkehatchie and Sherry Johnson paced the Red Hawks, scoring 20 points.

Against the No. 18 nationally-ranked Bryant & Stratton College Saturday Dec. 8, the Lady Indians fell 74-58. Loni Sales led with 17 points and five rebounds. Symbraya Corley scored eight points and had eight rebounds.

Salkehatchie captured a 73-61 win over Brunswick Community College Sunday Jan. 6 at home. Leading scorer for the Lady Indians was Caliyana White with 19 points. Other scoring included Sales 14, Ashley Planter 12 and Jadiamond Hickman 9.

USC Salkehatchie was scheduled to host Spartanburg Methodist Wednesday Jan. 8 before traveling to Louisburg Saturday Jan. 12. They will host Clinton in Walterboro Tuesday Jan. 15.