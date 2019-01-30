Lady Hawks win two straight conference games

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady War Hawks earned back-to-back wins last week over Region II-A opponents Jefferson Davis Academy (36-24) and Andrew Jackson Academy (54-36). The Lady Hawks are now 11-3 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

Against Jefferson Davis on Tuesday Jan. 22, Langley Harter led the Lady Hawks with 14 points, three steals and three rebounds. Anne Garrett Carter added eight points, two rebounds and three assists.

“We started off the week slow, like we finished the previous Friday at Dorchester Academy,” said Head Coach Rob Gorrell. “I don’t think any of our players were satisfied with their performance on Tuesday. We were slow and lackadaisical again on offense with way too many turnovers and missed easy shots. Defensively, I felt like we were always a step late and that got us into foul trouble. We got some younger players in for more minutes, which was good to see because we will need them at some point in the playoffs.”

In the win over Andrew Jackson at home Friday Jan. 25, Harter scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Meredith Ware scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, while Carter scored 12 points, had four steals and two rebounds.

“We challenged them in practice Thursday to push them down the stretch,” said Gorrell. “We had a good talk and Thursday we played how we expect to play every time out. The game was never in doubt with a big 20-point lead at halftime. We played very well on defense, both in the full court and half court. Offensively, it was good to see us finishing off good possessions with made shots. It was also great to see Anne Garrett aggressive on offense.”

Colleton Prep will face a three-game week as the playoffs loom closer. They were scheduled to host Holly Hill Tuesday Jan. 29 before traveling to Orangeburg Prep the following day. The Lady Hawks will be on the road Friday Feb. 1 against the Clarendon Hall Saints.