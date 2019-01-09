Lady Hawks undefeated in region

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in Region II-A after earning a 47-27 decision over Holly Hill Friday Jan. 4 on the road.

Langley Harter had 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the game to lead the Lady Hawks. Taylor Tomedolskey scored six points, recorded five steals, two rebounds and two assists. Anne Garrett Carter had eight points, two rebounds and two assists.

“We got up quick and did a good job of controlling the pace of the game,” said head coach Rob Gorrell. “Our press did very well to start the game and our half-court defense was much better in the second half. It was a good team win for our first game back after Christmas break.”

Before the holidays, the Lady Hawks earned wins over Andrew Jackson and Thomas Heyward. Against Andrew Jackson, Meredith Ware scored 21 points, collected eight rebounds, had two assists and three blocks. Harter added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals and Tomedolskey had six points, three assists and five steals.

“We did a good job against a very well coached team,” said Gorrell. “They made a couple of good runs knocking down three-pointers, but we held them off with good defense down the stretch. Meredith made some big shots and Taylor and Rachel Wright had big steals late in the game.”

In the win over the Rebels, Harter scored 19 points and recorded six rebounds. Ware recorded a double-double, scoring 13 points and recording 12 rebounds. Wright scored four points, collected two rebounds and had four steals, along with Carter who added six points, seven assists and three rebounds. Heather Davis had four points and eight rebounds.

“In the game against Thomas Heyward, we probably had our best defensive game in the half court,” said Gorrell. “I was very happy with how well we got back into transition and played great man-to-man in the half court. They did a good job making us run our offense in the half-court as well, but we did a good job executing and taking care of the ball.”

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host Region II-A opponent Clarendon Hall Tuesday Jan. 8 and then travel to St. John’s Christian Friday Jan. 11.