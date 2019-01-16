Lady Hawks remain undefeated in region II-A

Harter records double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds against St. John’s.

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks are one game away from the .500 mark in Region II-A and remain undefeated in conference play. Last week the Lady Hawks captured wins over Clarendon Hall (47-16) and Saint John’s Christian (52-14).

Langley Harter led the Lady Hawks scoring 20 points, collecting six rebounds and grabbing six steals against Clarendon Hall Tuesday Jan. 8 at home. Meredith Ware added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

“We did a very good job executing on offense and defense, in both the full and half courts,” said Coach Rob Gorrell.

On the road against Saint John’s Christian on Friday Jan. 11, Harter again led the Lady Hawks with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Ware had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Anne Garrett Carter added five points. Taylor Tomedolskey scored four points and had four steals in the game.

“We got up 39-7 at halftime,” said Gorrell. “We played well. They only had five girls. We have a big game Friday against Dorchester Academy.”

Colleton Prep is currently 8-2 overall and 6-0 in Region II-A. They will host Patrick Henry Tuesday Jan. 15 before traveling to Dorchester Academy Friday Jan. 18.