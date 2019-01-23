Lady Hawks fall to Dorchester in tight game

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks split Region II-A contests last week to end their undefeated conference streak. Against Patrick Henry Academy, the Lady Hawks earned a 56-45 win, then dropped a back-and-forth heartbreaker to Dorchester Academy, 48-46.

Against the Patriots Tuesday Jan. 15, the Lady Hawks were led by Langley Harter who scored 24 points, collected seven rebounds and three steals. Taylor Tomedolskey had a varsity career high 16 points, with four steals and two assists. Anne Garrett Carter added eight points with four assists and three steals and Meredith Ware had seven points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

“We did very good with our full court press the first three quarters,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “The score was closer than the game felt. We gave them some easier stuff late, but we executed very well against their zone defense in the half court. Tomedolskey played her best game of the season. It was good to see her be aggressive and look for her shot. As a whole, I thought it was as aggressive as we’ve been all season — on offense with how we executed and everyone looking for shots and defensively with as many steals as we had.”

On the road against the Lady Raiders Friday Jan. 18, Colleton Prep fell in what could be the determining game for the Region II-A championship. Harter again led the Lady Hawks with 24 points on the boards. She added four rebounds and three steals on the night. Ware scored 11 points and had eight rebounds and two blocks.

“Unfortunately, our aggressive play from earlier in the week didn’t carry over into Friday,” said Gorrell. “I felt like Friday was the exact opposite and we played as passively as we’ve been on defense all season. It was inexcusable and we must get that fixed before the playoffs. We did a better job executing in the second half, but were still way too one-dimensional on offense. We must get more aggressive and take better care of the ball on the perimeter. We will be working to fix that as we get ready for the post-season.”