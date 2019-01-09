Lady Cougars slayed by Wolverines

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity girls’ basketball team fell 52-32 against Woodland High School on the road Friday Jan. 4. The Lady Cougars are now 13-4 on the season.

Scha’Mari Stephens and Omari Kirkland each posted 10 points in the game. Other scoring included Zy’Aire Johnson 5, Ashley Savage 3, Jada Frazier 2 and Ka’Ri Edwards 2.

The Lady Cougars will host non-region Willison Elko Jan. 9, then host Beaufort High School Friday Jan. 11 for the first Region VII-AAAA game of the season.

“Woodland played good basketball and out-played us,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “They also out-hustled us, executed better than we did, and they did a great job of moving the basketball. We have one more opportunity to tune-up in a non-region game against Williston Elko, then we will enter region play. I feel good about it and I think we’re going to learn from our mistakes last week. I think we are going to be alright by Friday night — I really do.”