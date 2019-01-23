Lady Cougars earn region win over Bobcats

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:06 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougars split games last week earning a Region VII-AAAA win over Bluffton High School (51-24) and falling to non-conference opponent Ashley Ridge (52-42).

Omari Kirkland led the Lady Cougars against Ashley Ridge scoring 14 points followed by Jada Frazier with 12 points. Other scoring included Scha’Mari Stephens 9, Ashley Savage 2, Ka’Ri Edwards 2, Tiffany North 2 and Zy’Aire Johnson 1.

In the road win over Bluffton, Kirkland led with 13 points, followed by Stephens with 10 points. Other scoring included Edwards 6, McClain 6, Mosley 5, Frazier 5, Johnson 4 and Savage 2.

The Lady Cougars are now 15-6 overall and 1-1 in conference play. They will host Hilton Head High School Friday Jan. 25.