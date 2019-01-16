Lady Cougars bitten by Eagles in region opener

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County High School Lady Cougars dropped the first Region VII-AAAA match of the season at home Friday evening against Beaufort High School, 50-48. The close game was a heartbreaker for Coach Perry Smalls, who has led his team to a 14-5 overall start. The Lady Hawks were coming off a dominating 73-10 win over Region III-A Williston Elko earlier in the week.

“I didn’t think we played well the second half,” said Smalls in a post-game interview. “We have to find our bench. We can’t have one or two girls from the bench and not have a spark plug. If you continue to play five girls over and over — well, it isn’t going to be successful. We also must learn how to take the good with the bad. When you play badly, this is what happens in a close game — you come up short. We didn’t shoot the ball well, nor did we stop the ball on defense.

“When you start region play, you want to come away with that first win,” said Smalls. “We just have to bounce back on Monday in a non-conference game, then be ready for Bluffton on Friday. There are some things we need to get better at, so we just must get back at it.”

In the win over the Williston Elko Lady Blue Devils on Wednesday Jan. 9, Omari Kirkland scored 19 points. Jada Frazier added 14 points and Scha’Mari Stephens had 12 points. In other Lady Cougar scoring Ashley Bowman 6, Kari Edwards 6, Tiffany North 5, J’Nay McClain 4, Donae Bowens 3, Ashley Savage 2 and Miesha Adams 2.

Against the Eagles, Zy’Aire Johnson scored 14 points to lead Colleton County. Stephens added 10 points on the night and Kirkland and Frazier added eight points each. In other scoring, Bowman 4, Edwards 3 and North 1.

Colleton will be on the road against Ashley Ridge (6-6, 1-1) Monday Jan. 14 and face region opponent Bluffton High School (5-7, 0-1) Friday Jan. 18.